Phoenix-area golf courses close to get ready for winter season

Beautiful vistas and peaceful surroundings are just a couple of the things you will see at Quintero Golf course north of Phoenix this week.

But the one thing conspicuously missing is the golfers!

“Ya, this is their world series. You bet it is,” said Mike Poe, general manager at Quintero.

Poe said this is the most important time of year for the grounds crew here.

Golf courses throughout the Valley are in the process of their yearly overseeding, and many are closed for business right now to get the grass just right.

“We go wall to wall, every square foot of grass out here gets seeding with that perennial rye and it goes right over the Bermuda grass.”

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather Blog]

And this is not just one bag like you would use at home, but a massive task of dropping 70,000 pounds of rye seed, some of it hand spread, over this course.

It is a delicate process with everyone watching every inch of grass while it is precisely watered, with the weather playing a huge role in the process.

“Once nighttime temperatures get below 75, that is ideal for us,” Poe said.

Golf courses are not the only places getting their winter grass ready. Poe said they get more than a few calls each winter with homeowners planting winter grass looking for tricks of the trade.

Mike says while he would love to help people at home with their projects, the lush green you can find here does not happen overnight.

“It’s just not a 'cut the water off, throw the seed, and turn the water back on'-type of evolution,” he said. “It is truly a year-round observation of your environment and what we are going to grow grass in during the season.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.