Little Howlers program teaches kids to love hockey

The Arizona Coyotes could be facing some tough competition in about 10 or 20 years, when the hockey players from the Little Howlers youth hockey program grow up.

The program, based out of Oceanside Hockey Rink in Tempe, allows kids to get a taste of real on-ice practice for a low cost. For only $100, each kid is provided with head-to-toe gear, including skates that they get to keep after the program. They also get six weeks of on-ice instruction and USA Hockey registration so that they can keep playing hockey.

"It really is an introduction to get the kids to love the sport and fall in love with the sport," Matt Shott, the coach for the Little Howlers, said.

Their plan seems to be working. The kids really love playing hockey.

"I like it because it's really fun," said one girl as she stood ready to play goalie.

"I like to skate, glide, shoot, and keep the gear," said Angelo Amantia, another Little Howler.

Mercedes Christiansen, a "new hockey mom," said her daughter "decided her soccer team is really going to miss her this year," so that she can keep playing travel hockey.

And as far as advice for new players, according to one Little Howler, "You have to work hard and try your best."

For more information on Little Howlers Hockey or youth hockey in the Valley, contact the Coyotes Hockey Development Program at 623-772-3464.

