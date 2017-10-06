Queen of Clean: Fall clean up for your home

It's Fall, time to get some of those chores out of the way before the holidays.

Windows: Giving the windows a good cleaning inside and out now will save you time around the holidays. Plus you can see out of them again!

Inside Windows:

The easiest and fastest way to clean them is with a micro fiber cloth. Use a wet one to wash the inside glass and then use a dry one to dry and polish the glass. Keep the wet cloth rinsed out well and have dry cloths ready to use to prevent streaks.

Spray Cleaner:

Fill a spray bottle with ½ water and ½ rubbing alcohol. Spray and wipe. This not only cleans, but it dries quickly to eliminate streaks.

Outside Windows:

Fill a bucket with warm water. Add ½ cup of cornstarch and mix well. Use a sponge to wash the window and then buff dry.

Tough Job Cleaner:

This formula removes screen stain, bugs, hard water and the worst dirt. It contains no water.

In a container combine 1 pint of rubbing alcohol, 1 Tablespoon of ammonia and 1 Tablespoon of liquid dish soap. Wash the window using a scrubbing sponge, rinse and buff dry.

Got Streaks?

Use a blackboard eraser to erase them away!

Bedding:

Now’s the time to wash the mattress pad, blankets, comforters, pillow shams, and more. Always read the care label before you start. Don’t over crowd the washing machine. Use ¼ to ½ cup of white vinegar for softening. Toss some clean tennis balls or a clean athletic shoe in the dryer with bulky bedding to dry it quickly and restore some loft. Be sure everything is dry before you fold and store it.

Pillows:

Put the pillows in the dryer with tennis balls and set to air-dry. Flip for 20 minutes or so and then remove. This will remove dust and debris and also fluff the pillow up again. Don’t put a fabric softener sheet in. You don’t want to lay your head on those chemicals all night.

Clothes:

Here’s a quick way to get clothes ready to wear that have been stored all summer. Put them in the dry on air-fluff and let them spin for 10 minutes or so. It will help remove wrinkles, dust and storage odor. Rehang right away or fold.