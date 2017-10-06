ASU racing team builds cars from scratch

It's more than just a need for speed that motivates these Arizona State University students. They build race cars from scratch, starting with the design and ending at the finish line of the race.

The students-only club is based out of a shop on ASU's campus. They start their work by creating an online 3-D model. Once all of the pieces are designed, they get to work.

"From August until July, we were just working on it really hard the whole time," said one student on the team.

They build almost every part of the car themselves. Their engine was originally salvaged from a motorcycle, but there was a problem at the last minute that forced them to buy a new engine.

The project is funded with "whatever you're able to scrounge up," the student said, "because we're all college students, right?"

The finished product, the Sun Devil Sports SDM17 Ruby, weighs only about 450 pounds.

"We had to machine things to within half a thousandth of precision to make this all work," the student said.

Once the car is finished, the team heads to the annual SAE race in Nebraska. By the time they get home, they're already working on the design for next year.

