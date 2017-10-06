Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw, Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches and Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Caramel Sauce

Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw, Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches and Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Caramel SaucePosted:
Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw
Marian Cooper Cairns
Yields: 8 servings
2 cups packed shredded Savoy or Napa cabbage
2 small apples, diced
4 celery ribs
2 ounces blue cheese
½ cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 shallots
6 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons sugar
Directions:
Combine all ingredients. Taste for seasoning.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Adapted from Marian Cooper Cairns
Yields: 8 servings
1 cup hot sauce
½ cup unsalted butter
6 tablespoons ketchup
3 pounds, skinless chicken breasts
Hamburger buns
1 cup ranch dressing
Directions:
Preheat grill to medium-high.
Combine hot sauce, butter, and ketchup in a bowl; reserve about 1/2 cup mixture.
Add chicken to remaining mixture and toss to coat. Marinate, 20 minutes. Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade.
Grill chicken, covered, until the internal temperature reaches 158?F, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Let chicken rest for 5 minutes. Slice and toss with reserved hot sauce mixture (save a little to drizzle on the top).
Spread dressing on buns. Serve chicken topped with Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw and drizzled with reserved sauce between buns.
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Caramel Sauce
Adapted from Wendy Rusch-Taste of Home
Yields: 12 cupcakes
1 cup sugar
One half 15-ounce can solid-pack pumpkin
2 large eggs
6 tablespoons canola oil
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
Sauce:
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons butter, cubed
Pinch of salt
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Frosting:
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups confectioners' sugar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°. Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners. In a large bowl, beat sugar, pumpkin, eggs, oil and vanilla until well blended.
In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, pie spice, salt and baking powder; gradually beat into pumpkin mixture.
Fill prepared cups two-thirds full. Bake 20-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.
For sauce, in a small heavy saucepan, combine brown sugar, cream, butter and salt; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Cool to room temperature.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until blended. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Frost cupcakes; drizzle with sauce.
