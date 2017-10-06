Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw, Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches and Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Caramel Sauce

Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw

Marian Cooper Cairns

Yields: 8 servings

2 cups packed shredded Savoy or Napa cabbage

2 small apples, diced

4 celery ribs

2 ounces blue cheese

½ cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 shallots

6 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

Directions:

Combine all ingredients. Taste for seasoning.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Adapted from Marian Cooper Cairns

Yields: 8 servings

1 cup hot sauce

½ cup unsalted butter

6 tablespoons ketchup

3 pounds, skinless chicken breasts

Hamburger buns

1 cup ranch dressing

Directions:

Preheat grill to medium-high.

Combine hot sauce, butter, and ketchup in a bowl; reserve about 1/2 cup mixture.

Add chicken to remaining mixture and toss to coat. Marinate, 20 minutes. Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade.

Grill chicken, covered, until the internal temperature reaches 158?F, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Let chicken rest for 5 minutes. Slice and toss with reserved hot sauce mixture (save a little to drizzle on the top).

Spread dressing on buns. Serve chicken topped with Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw and drizzled with reserved sauce between buns.

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Caramel Sauce

Adapted from Wendy Rusch-Taste of Home

Yields: 12 cupcakes

1 cup sugar

One half 15-ounce can solid-pack pumpkin

2 large eggs

6 tablespoons canola oil

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

Sauce:

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons butter, cubed

Pinch of salt

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Frosting:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 stick butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups confectioners' sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners. In a large bowl, beat sugar, pumpkin, eggs, oil and vanilla until well blended.

In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, pie spice, salt and baking powder; gradually beat into pumpkin mixture.

Fill prepared cups two-thirds full. Bake 20-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

For sauce, in a small heavy saucepan, combine brown sugar, cream, butter and salt; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Cool to room temperature.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until blended. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Frost cupcakes; drizzle with sauce.

