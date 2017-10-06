Your Life A to Z

Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw, Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches and Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Caramel Sauce

Maggie Norris, Owner/Chef Instructor, Whisked Away

Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw
Yields: 8 servings

2 cups packed shredded Savoy or Napa cabbage
2 small apples, diced
4 celery ribs
2 ounces blue cheese
½ cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 shallots
6 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons sugar

Directions:

Combine all ingredients.  Taste for seasoning.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Yields: 8 servings

1 cup hot sauce
½ cup unsalted butter
6 tablespoons ketchup
3 pounds, skinless chicken breasts
Hamburger buns
1 cup ranch dressing

Directions:

Preheat grill to medium-high.

Combine hot sauce, butter, and ketchup in a bowl; reserve about 1/2 cup mixture. 

Add chicken to remaining mixture and toss to coat. Marinate, 20 minutes. Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade.

Grill chicken, covered, until the internal temperature reaches 158?F, 5 to 7 minutes per side.  Let chicken rest for 5 minutes.  Slice and toss with reserved hot sauce mixture (save a little to drizzle on the top).

Spread dressing on buns.  Serve chicken topped with Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw and drizzled with reserved sauce between buns.

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Caramel Sauce
Yields: 12 cupcakes

1 cup sugar 
One half 15-ounce can solid-pack pumpkin 
2 large eggs 
6 tablespoons canola oil 
½ teaspoon vanilla extract 
1 cup all-purpose flour 
1 teaspoon baking soda 
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 
½ teaspoon salt 
½ teaspoon baking powder 

Sauce: 
1/4 cup packed brown sugar 
3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream 
2 tablespoons butter, cubed 
Pinch of salt 
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract 

Frosting:
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened 
1 stick butter, softened 
1 teaspoon vanilla extract 
3 cups confectioners' sugar 

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners. In a large bowl, beat sugar, pumpkin, eggs, oil and vanilla until well blended. 

In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, pie spice, salt and baking powder; gradually beat into pumpkin mixture. 

Fill prepared cups two-thirds full. Bake 20-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely. 

For sauce, in a small heavy saucepan, combine brown sugar, cream, butter and salt; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Cool to room temperature. 

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until blended. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Frost cupcakes; drizzle with sauce.
 

