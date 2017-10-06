Traditional dieting just does not work for most people over the long term. It leaves them yoyo-ing up and down, feeling stuck, frustrated by cravings, and trapped by hunger.

Imagine for a moment being able to lose weight and actually enjoy the process. Imagine having more energy, sleeping better, your love and social lives improving...Imagine NOT being hungry!

When your body is balanced and getting the nutrition it needs, you can lose weight optimally and your cravings change.

Unfortunately, most other programs fail to address the underlying issues of why someone's body is holding onto fat and why they gained weight in the first place.

"Events like divorce, menopause, peri-menopause, or post menopause, illness, job stress, birth of a child, or even a death in the family, can throw your biochemistry out of balance and cause you to gain weight and hold onto fat. We're able to use the latest technology to identify and address these imbalances and deficiencies in the body. Once we identify the underlying issues and get your body what it needs, the weight comes off easily." Dr. Noel Abood, founder of re:vitalize weight loss & wellness center

re:vitalize weight loss combines the best biometric analysis technology and a highly personalized approach to take the guesswork out of weight loss. They're able to create a custom roadmap of what your body needs to restore health and balance to your body from the inside out.

Dr. Abood has used this inside-out weight loss approach to helped thousands of people reclaim control of their weight, and regain their lives. In fact, they've had such great success that re:vitalize weight loss & wellness even GUARANTEES RESULTS!

If you're frustrated and unable to lose weight, let Dr. Abood and re:vitalize weight loss help you rebalance your biochemistry, reignite your metabolism, and regain your best life.

To schedule an initial consultation or to find out more call 480-435-3557 or visit www.fatlossphoenix.com.

RE:VITALIZE'S UNIQUE APPROACH:

Doctor supervised, personal attention to keep you accountable and on track

Technology & biometric analysis to take the guesswork out of weight loss

NO shots or injections, NO surgery, NO boxed or frozen food, NO drugs or stimulants

Customized plan tailored to your body’s unique biological preferences

GUARANTEED RESULTS

"Weight loss among participants on the re:vitalize program varies. Federal agencies suggest most people who participate in any weight loss program will lose an average of 1-2 pounds per week." Noel Abood, Chiropractic Physician