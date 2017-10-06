Semi crash causes closure of eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix

Two semis crashed into each other on the I-10 west of Phoenix Friday morning. According to Arizona DPS, the crash occurred near milepost 77 in the eastbound lanes of the I-10 at around 7:50 a.m.

DPS said one semi ran into the rear of another semi.

The eastbound lanes of the I-10 were closed for several hours and traffic was routed off onto U.S. 60 through Wickenburg, into the Phoenix area while the crash was cleared.

All eastbound lanes were reopened at around 2 p.m.

[WATCH: First report from Penguin Air & Plumbing News Chopper]

Two people were extricated from one of the semis and their injuries appear to be serious, DPS said.

This should be the final I-10 update: Both eastbound lanes are now open at milepost 77. https://t.co/ZIICAIJL0P — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 6, 2017

E/B I-10 MP 77 injury collision involving two semis. E/B I-10 closed and traffic taken off onto US 60. pic.twitter.com/Hk5u5z3x0n — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) October 6, 2017

I-10 update: The EB closure is now from Vicksburg Road (mile 45) to the crash at mile 77.

Alt routes include US 60 thru Wickenburg. pic.twitter.com/zNTYKODRt0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 6, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.