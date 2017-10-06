Woman and 2 children struck by car outside Phoenix elementary school

A woman and two children were struck by a car outside Esperanza Elementary School Friday morning. Phoenix police said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. near 31st Avenue and Culver Street.

Witnesses reported that an adult female walking with a 4-year-old and an 8-month-old was struck by a vehicle. Police said the adult female fell down with both children.

Speed was not a factor in the incident and the driver remained on scene and was cited by police.

Phoenix PD said the woman and children suffered only minor injuries.

