Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Oct. 6-9), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 6-9)]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 7) for resurfacing. Westbound Loop 101 HOV-lane ramp to southbound SR 51 will remain open. DETOUR: Westbound Loop 101 drivers also can access southbound SR 51 by exiting to southbound Tatum Boulevard or Cave Creek Road and using Union Hills Drive or Bell Road.

Westbound Loop 101 drivers also can access southbound SR 51 by exiting to southbound Tatum Boulevard or Cave Creek Road and using Union Hills Drive or Bell Road. East- and westbound Interstate 10 ramps to northbound Loop 303 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9) for lane-striping work at freeway-to-freeway interchange. DETOUR: I-10 drivers can access northbound Loop 303 by exiting eastbound at Citrus Road or westbound at Sarival Avenue and using McDowell Road to northbound Cotton Lane. Enter northbound Loop 303 via the on-ramp at Thomas Road.

I-10 drivers can access northbound Loop 303 by exiting eastbound at Citrus Road or westbound at Sarival Avenue and using McDowell Road to northbound Cotton Lane. Enter northbound Loop 303 via the on-ramp at Thomas Road. Southbound Loop 303 ramp to westbound Interstate 10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Oct. 7) for lane-striping work at freeway-to-freeway interchange. DETOUR: Southbound Loop 303 drivers can access westbound I-10 by exiting at Thomas Road and using southbound Cotton Lane and westbound McDowell Road to southbound Perryville Road. NOTE: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight near Citrus Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 8) for pavement work. Eastbound I-10 right lane also closed near Perryville Road at times over the weekend. Please use caution in work zone and watch for highway workers and equipment.

Southbound Loop 303 drivers can access westbound I-10 by exiting at Thomas Road and using southbound Cotton Lane and westbound McDowell Road to southbound Perryville Road. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight near Citrus Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 8) for pavement work. Eastbound I-10 right lane also closed near Perryville Road at times over the weekend. Please use caution in work zone and watch for highway workers and equipment. Cactus Road closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 7) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Cactus Road closed. DETOUR: Cactus Road traffic approaching I-17 required to make right turns onto frontage road. Consider alternate routes, including Peoria Avenue or Thunderbird Road. I-17 on-ramps at Cactus Road will remain open. NOTE: Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Yorkshire Drive closed from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Oct. 7) for construction.

Cactus Road traffic approaching I-17 required to make right turns onto frontage road. Consider alternate routes, including Peoria Avenue or Thunderbird Road. I-17 on-ramps at Cactus Road will remain open. Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Yorkshire Drive closed from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Oct. 7) for construction. Greenway Road closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 8) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Greenway Road closed. DETOUR: Greenway Road traffic approaching I-17 required to make right turns onto frontage road. Consider alternate routes, including Thunderbird or Bell roads. NOTE: I-17 on-ramps at Greenway Road will remain open.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the sitare to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a listing of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

ICYMI: Don't forget to check out the ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory: https://t.co/Upp9U3TgnT pic.twitter.com/cOjbeFivoa — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 6, 2017

