Bullhead City man dies from injuries after Vegas shooting

61-year-old Brett Schwanbeck died from his injuries after the Las Vegas shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Another victim from the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night has been identified as a Bullhead City man.

Brett Schwanbeck, 61, died from his injuries on Tuesday at the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Schwanbeck was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his fiancee, Anna Orozco.

His fiancee escaped unharmed from the attack.

Orozco notified Schwanbeck's family he had been fatally shot, according to his niece, Carla Van Hoosen.

"Brett was a great man that was funny, generous, kind, loving and so full of joy," Van Hoosen wrote on a GoFundMe page she started for his family's expenses.

The retired truck driver is survived by five siblings, three kids and five grandchildren.

