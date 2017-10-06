Heroin found hidden in SUV bumper at border crossing point

Customs and Border Protection says officers arrested the 28-year-old Tucson man who was attempting to enter the United States from Mexico on Tuesday. His identity wasn't released. (Source: U.S. CBP)

Federal officers alerted by a drug-sniffing dog found 26 pounds (12 kilograms) of heroin hidden in the bumper of an SUV at a border crossing point in Nogales.

Customs and Border Protection says officers arrested the 28-year-old Tucson man who was attempting to enter the United States from Mexico on Tuesday. His identity wasn't released.

The heroin had an estimated value of over $458,000.

