PD: No suspects after 1 man found shot dead in Phoenix

One man was found dead in the streets after a shooting in Phoenix, according to police.

Currently, officers do not have any leads on a suspect or any witnesses.

Phoenix police are investigating the shooting near 67th Drive and Coronado Street.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire but could not provide additional information, police said.

Officers and medical personnel were dispatched to the shooting and on arrival, found one man in the streets. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information has been made available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or the Phoenix Police Department.

