Phoenix, Glendale firefighters battle abandoned building 1st-alarm fire

Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale battled a first-alarm fire at a few abandoned buildings in Phoenix early Friday morning.

The fire started in a portable office near 27th and Glendale avenues, which Phoenix fire said has been abandoned for at least six to eight years and are unsure of its original use.

Firefighters conducted a search of the building and quickly declared the fire defensive. They made the decision to fight defensively because of the structural integrity of the building and the fact it was abandoned.

After additional units came in to assist, the 30 to 40 firefighters were able to get control of the fire.

During the battle, a fire chief fell through the floorboard but he did not report any injuries.

Once the fire was out, fire crews swept the building three times because of a concerned woman who said her sister frequents the area and had not been in touch with her that night.

Firefighters said there were no signs anyone was inside the building at any time and will begin the cause investigation.

According to Phoenix fire, this is not the first fire in the area, with another building and house nearby showing signs of fires previously.

The building is a complete loss and fire crews expect the area to be bulldozed in the next couple months.

