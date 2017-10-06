Perry High School remembers JV football player who died over the weekend

Perry High School is mourning the loss of one of its sophomores. Fifteen-year-old Junior Varsity football player Brayden Mason died in a drowning accident on Bartlett Lake over the weekend

"It’s kind of mind-blowing to actually see that happen. It doesn’t seem real,” said Andrew Gomez, one of Brayden’s friends.

Thursday night the JV team played their first game without Brayden. His teammates laid his jersey, number 40, on sidelines, and wore his initials on their helmets

"Every time he walked in the room he just brought smiles and he just made everybody laugh. He was always there,” said Rylan Powell, Mason's friend.

The Perry Pumas won their game against Chandler High 34 to 33, but celebrations were cut short for a vigil.

His friends and classmates gathered to say goodbye, lighting candles and lanterns on the school's football field.

"You just try not to forget a person like that. Because he was always cheering up people even when they were down." Noah Rodriguez.

His loss is the second time his parents have had to say goodbye to a child. Brayden had an older sibling who also died many years ago.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.