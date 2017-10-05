Mesa man relives hearing wife killed over phone

A Valley man is grieving after helplessly listening to the moments leading up to his wife's death.

Ernest Collins, Jr. says his wife, 54-year-old Terrilynne, called him shortly after midnight Tuesday before entering a trailer on the couple's northern Arizona property. Collins was at their east Valley home. She was at their get-away and soon-to-be retirement home in Concho, a rural community in Apache County.

Collins heard her yell at someone.

"She tells him he needs to back the [expletive] off or she’s going to shoot him," he said.

The suspected killer is a 14-year-old boy.

“I could hear my wife lecturing this kid, she was saying 'you’re just a kid, you’re a stupid kid. You’re going to ruin your life. You don’t need to do this. You need to step back.'”

"I was shocked that it was someone that young, but I was not shocked that’s why my wife didn’t shoot him," he added.

The Arizona Department of Public safety isn't saying how Terrilynne died or if the suspect had any weapons.

Terrilynne leaves behind a husband, six children, and two grandchildren.

"She was just incredible," said Collins, who called her a hero. "She was the first one to lend a hand, the first one to help. She mothered everyone."

"Everyone’s an emotional wreck," he said. "We miss her so much already."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

