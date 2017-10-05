Phoenix firefighters ready for mass-casualty incident

First responders showed an amazing display of teamwork in Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police and medics worked together to get to the victims as fast as they could.

The chief of the Clark County Fire Department said training, expert personnel and equipment helped save many lives.

Fire and police departments in the greater Phoenix area train for mass-casualty scenarios all the time.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade hopes his department never has to respond to a mass shooting, but he believes if they do, they are ready.

"We're resource rich. With the personnel and the equipment that we have, we're going to surround that incident and we're going to feel like we almost have a redundant amount of resources," said McDade. “We go to a lot of mass casualty training exercises with the Phoenix Police Department and basically it's us following their orders.”

The Clark County firefighters responded in a unique way Sunday night. They went into the “hot zone” wearing ballistic vests and helmets and paired up with police officers to get to the wounded as quickly as they could.  

The Phoenix Fire Department does not have ballistic vests and helmets and currently have no plans to obtain them. They have devised a different strategy with police for active shooter scenarios.

"We don't have ballistic vests. We don't have helmets. We've looked into it, but we do not have that right now. We feel our folks are best served at a close proximity, but in a warm zone safety to where they can then actually treat those [who are injured]. Because a paramedic who has now been shot, a firefighter who has been wounded is no good to helping somebody that's [sic] down on the ground," McDade said.

Phoenix does have what it calls multi-casualty packs similar to Clark County. Each fire truck is equipped with one, which contains enough supplies to treat up to 10 critically wounded.

“We have needles where we can decompress the chest. We've got tourniquets. We've got mass trauma dressings. We have actual, little teeny gurneys that would pull out from the bag that we could usher people in and out of the scene,” said McDade.

Communication between officers and firefighters has also gotten dramatically better in recent years. The days are over of firefighters talking to their dispatchers, who then talk to police dispatchers and ultimately pass information along to officers on the street.

"Our radios we switch over to the blue deck; we're talking directly to them," said McDade.   

While Phoenix does not use the police and fire “team” approach to get to victims quickly, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department is moving toward that model. They are in the process of getting ballistic vests and helmets for their firefighters and they currently have more than a dozen SWAT-Medics, fire paramedics who are trained in tactical response.

