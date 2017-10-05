Flagstaff police arrest man in road rage shooting

The Flagstaff Police Department has made an arrest in the road rage shooting of a 21-year-old man Tuesday.

Police have arrested William Frost, 69, in the shooting William Cummings on October 3 in the Railroad Springs neighborhood.

[RELATED: Flagstaff police investigating a road-rage shooting]

On Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers with the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a shooting that apparently had stemmed from a road-rage-type altercation.

Upon arrival, officers learned that William Cummings was shot and injured during an altercation at that location.

Officers obtained a suspect description and attempted to locate him.

Police later learned a suspect matching the description lived in the area.

They identified William Frost as a potential suspect in the case.

Detectives developed a photo line-up and presented it to witnesses. William Frost was identified as the suspect by the victim. An arrest warrant and a search warrant were obtained.

On October 5, 2017, William Frost was arrested for aggravated assault. He was booked into the Coconino County Jail.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.