Small dog rescue volunteer receives this week's Pay it Forward award

Donna Umsread does her best to find homes for dogs in need, but it's not easy.

"There are hundreds of dogs that are perfectly healthy and perfectly wonderful dogs that they cant find homes for," said Umsread. "Not just sick and neglected - just too many dogs."

Every week, the retired kindergarten teacher can be found at the Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

The devoted volunteer does everything from cleaning kennels and giving baths, to getting pups ready for adoption.

"Sometimes we have dogs that turn over in a day or two, but we have dogs that are long-timers, and to actually place a dog and know that it's with people who love it and provide a wonderful life; it's very rewarding."

Fellow volunteer Leslie Tweeton has seen how much Umsread cares about the cute canines, so she reached out to CBS-5 to Pay it Forward to Umsread.

"Donna makes a huge difference," said Tweeton. "I'd love to have this type of coverage to inspire others to come help and do the kinds of things she's doing in her spare time."

A CBS-5 News crew surprised Umsread at the Arizona Small Dog Rescue Center earlier this week.

"I reached out to CBS-5 because I've been thinking about how great of a volunteer you are, and all the incredible time and effort that you've put into the shelter," Tweeton told Umsread. "Your the first person in the world to drop everything and run out to Mesa if we need to get a dog. On behalf of the shelter and Channel 5 we would like to present you with a big thank you and $500."

"Once you retire you need a passion," said Umsread. "You need something new to focus on and help feel productive."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.