Humble hero: DPS trooper talks about how he helped after Vegas massacre

An Arizona DPS trooper is being praised for his response during the Las Vegas massacre.

On Thursday, he spoke out at a news briefing about his actions on that night. And as for his life-saving efforts? He was just doing his job.

[RAW VIDEO: DPS trooper talks about how he helped after Vegas massacre]

On the evening of October 1, 2017, Sgt. Alan Haywood, a 17-year AZ DPS veteran, was in Las Vegas for an Honor Guard Detail.

DPS says Sgt. Haywood jumped into action immediately following the deadly shooting on the strip.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Las Vegas Shooting]

“It popped up on my news feed that there was an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay and at that point I realized significant going on ahead of us there,” he said.

Haywood was traveling on Interstate 15 at Sunset Boulevard when traffic came to a halt. Sgt. Haywood, who was in uniform, was able to assist Nevada Highway Patrol troopers with traffic control in the area, allowing emergency personnel to get through traffic and arrive on scene.

“I’m an active shooter instructor. I’ve worked for the department as an instructor in that discipline for seven years,” he said. “I had my full kit, I had my rifle, and I was in uniform so I felt if it was appropriate that if I was able to do so I would help and respond to assist local law enforcement with any incident that they had.”

While en route to the shooting site, Sgt. Haywood came across a pickup truck in the emergency lane of northbound I-15, where he found four people, two of them injured in the bed of the pickup.

“I could see there were legs sticking out where the tailgate was. It looked like there were people lying in the bed of the truck,” he said. “One lady who I later identified as a nurse, off-duty, she was covered in blood so I determined we had some victims fro the actual incident at that location.

Sgt. Haywood was able to flag down a NHP trooper and an ambulance. The paramedics were able to conduct triage on the patients, and unfortunately, determined one of the victims in the truck had died.

"I just wasn't expecting a vehicle to roll up on us with victims in in," he said. "This was a scenario I would have never expected. We just had to deal with the situation as it presented itself."

DPS says Sgt. Haywood, with the help of a NHP trooper, was able to escort the pickup truck of victims to Spring Valley Medical Center. Upon arrival, Sgt. Haywood helped medical staff off-load the victims and provided identifying information to local authorities.

While at the hospital, Sgt. Haywood was notified that two AZ DPS employees were injured and at a hospital. With the help of Nevada authorities, Sgt. Haywood was able to track down the two injured employees to another area hospital. He made sure families were notified and acted as a liaison between Nevada authorities and AZ DPS.

The two injured employees were off-duty and on their own time while at the concert. All other AZ DPS personnel, who were in Las Vegas for a conference, were accounted for thanks to Sgt. Haywood's leadership. Sgt. Haywood served in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman prior to joining the Department.

"It takes bit more of a toll because you realize you're involved in it," he said."It always affects you to a certain extent. After working in this field for many years you see many things that you would say, 'why?' I can only guess, because I can't be in the mind of the shooter."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.