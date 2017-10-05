Phoenix trumpeter's legend grows after helping D-Backs to another play-off win

Phoenix trumpeter Jesse McGuire has become a good luck charm to the DBacks

He's never thrown a pitch, or hit a home run.

But Jesse McGuire has been an integral part of some of the Arizona Diamondbacks' biggest wins.

"All sports teams are superstitious, and when something happens on a night when they win, they want to repeat that thing over and over, down to what they wear," said McGuire.

D-Backs fans will never forget seeing McGuire play the National Anthem before Game 7 of the World Series in 2001.

The team had already won three play-off games that year with McGuire performing.

And just like that, the humble trumpeter from Phoenix was the D-Backs' good luck charm.

"All of a sudden this buzz starts to happen," said McGuire. "Whenever this guy plays, the D-Backs win."

Naturally, after helping the D-Backs win their only World Series, McGuire was asked back to play the anthem during Wednesday night's Wild Card play-off game.

His legend only grew when the team won again.

"They could have called any number of a thousand super stars, musicians, and entertainers to do that game and they called me," said McGuire. "It humbles you real quick to be part of something this big and this huge, and they had the trust in me to go play the national anthem."

McGuire is hoping the team will ask him back for another playoff game, or possible World Series.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.