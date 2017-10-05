Update: Unlicensed contractor changes business name

In our first 3 On Your Side report, Greenwald actually showed up unannounced at our TV studio to answer our questions about Kira's remodeling debacle. (Source: 3TV)

"Did everything turn out the way you wanted it?" asked Gary Harper.

"The cabinets are far from whatever I expected but we are making it work," said Girard.

It's certainly not what she expected after paying $175,000 to Tom Greenwald who falsely claimed to be a licensed contractor.

Not only that, but he even advertised he had an elite standing with the Better Business Bureau and had earned contracting awards.

But none of this was true, and to this day, Girard says she can't believe she fell for it.

“You screwed up my house, we had to put another $100,000 into this house because of him. Because of Tom and it's still nowhere near what we thought we were getting or what we expect [sic]," said Girard.

In our first 3 On Your Side report, Greenwald actually showed up unannounced at our TV studio to answer our questions about Girard's remodeling debacle about allegations he grossly inflated invoices and about being licensed as required by state law.

HARPER: "Are you licensed and bonded? And, you say yes. And you give the license number right there."

HARPER: "You cannot do that."

GREENWALD: "Well, I see how that looks."

Well, here's the latest on Greenwald. The Phoenix Police Department tells 3 On Your Side that they've finished their investigation and have handed it over to prosecutors.

In the meantime, Greenwald isn't sitting idle. He's started a new company under a fresh, new name.

"It's not renovation services anymore, it's not Thomas Greenwald, it's Thomas Russell, with his same profile picture," said Girard.

Greenwald changed the name on his website to Thomas Russell, LLC saying he provides handyman services.

"When I first saw it I'm like there's no way, there's no way," added Girard.

Greenwald wouldn't talk to 3 On Your Side on camera. However, we couldn't help but notice his new company was making those same bogus claims of having awards.

After we brought it to his attention those claims were removed along with his picture. He also added that he is "not a licensed contractor" as required when a company is not properly credentialed by the state.

"I know we have a long, long, long road ahead of us," stated Girard. "I do have a very strong feeling that he will be held accountable."

Again, this whole issue we're told is in the hands of prosecutors, if and when criminal charges are filed we’ll let you know.

By the way, Greenwald emailed a statement to 3 On Your Side, it can be read below:

I appreciate the follow up and I respectfully decline an in person interview, but I would like to leave the following statement: "I regret the circumstances of this particular job and the unfortunate way in which it was presented. Trying to move forward from this situation, I have learned valuable lessons this year including involving personal relationships within business, trusting people, and functioning under handshake agreements. In the future, I look forward to making improvements in customer communication and transparency. I take a lot of pride in the work that I do and look forward to go above and beyond to continue to earn the trust and respect of my customers."

