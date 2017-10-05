D-Backs fan tweets bet to get tattoo of Bradley's face, instantly regrets it

Before the D-Bbacks Wild Card game Wednesday night, one fan made a bet on Twitter he's now regretting.

Jeff Buss of Nebraska wrote, "If Archie Bradley plates a run, I'm getting his face tattooed on my back tomorrow."

Bradley got two, and Buss' tweet is going viral. Other fans are asking Buss to make good on his promise.

Even Bradley responded, saying "You better do it."

A little while later the official Twitter page for the Arizona Diamondbacks responded with a Photoshopped image of a man with Bradley's face on his back, saying "Take a look into your future."

"I was like, 'Uh oh, I might have stirred something up here,'" Buss told me during a Skype interview.

Buss says he never thought his tweet would get so much attention.

"I never thought anybody would respond, to be honest with you," he said. "Sometimes I tweet a thousand times a baseball game and that was just one of them. And that one just really caught fire."

Buss says he considered going though with the tattoo, but instead wants to donate money to a non-profit of Bradley's choice.

"He seems like a pretty nice guy, might be OK with a charity route instead," said Buss.

