Report: D-backs coach's Apple watch spawns MLB investigation

D-backs after coach Ariel Prieto was spotted wearing an Apple watch during Wednesday's D-backs Wild Card win over the Rockies. (SOURCE: MLB on TBS; Screen capture by 3TV/CBS 5)

Accusations of espionage and sign stealing as we wait for the D-backs to arrives Dodger Stadium.

According to a New York Post report, Major League Baseball is investigating the D-backs after coach Ariel Prieto was spotted wearing an Apple watch during Wednesday's D-backs Wild Card win over the Rockies.

Prieto refuted any allegations of cheating, saying the watch was in airplane mode and he mistakenly wore the watch into the dugout.

[MORE: Arizona Diamondbacks stories]

The D-backs issued a statement Thursday afternoon.

"Ariel Prieto has assured us that this was a simple oversight and honest mistake. The watch he wore last night was absolutely not used in any way related to our game and we will make certain prior to the NLDS that it will not be an issue again. Ariel takes full responsibility and feels terrible that this has been a distraction of any kind."

Apple watches are prohibited by MLB after the Boston Red Sox were reprimanded for using the device to steal signs earlier this season.

The D-backs will work out Thursday night in Los Angeles and play game one of the NLDS on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.