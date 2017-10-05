Student detained after bringing gun to school in Phoenix, police say

A student at South Pointe High School was detained Thursday morning after being caught with a stolen gun in his backpack, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

School officials said that police arrived to the school, located near Central and South Mountain avenues, around 10 a.m. looking for the student because they wanted to question him in connection with a theft from Wednesday night, and when officers confronted him they found a gun in his backpack.

Police said they believe the gun he had was stolen from a home Wednesday night.

School officials sent the following letter to parents Thursday afternoon:

"Good Afternoon Families of South Pointe High School:

I would like to make you aware of an incident that occurred on campus today. This morning a member of the community informed us of an alleged incident involving two South Pointe students. This reported incident occurred yesterday evening and off campus, and it was alleged to have involved the theft of a gun. Upon learning this information, we moved to interview one student who was on campus. During this process, we discovered a gun in the student’s backpack. We confiscated the gun and contacted law enforcement. The student is currently in police custody.

At this time, we do not have any reason to believe that other students are involved. As the school leader, my first priority is the safety and well-being of all South Pointe High School students and staff members. Other than media presence outside of campus at the end of the school day, this incident did not create a significant disruption for students and teachers. I, and all of the South Pointe administration and staff, take these matters very seriously and always have the safety and security of our school community at the forefront of our decisions. If you have any questions or lingering concerns about this incident, please do not hesitate to call the front office to speak with me directly.

Although next week is fall break, our office will be open. Have an enjoyable and safe fall break, and I look forward to seeing your student back on October 16, 2017, and ready to begin Block Two."

