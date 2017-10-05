Organic Pumpkin Soup with Curry

Ingredients:

5 lbs pumpkin (or a mix of different pumpkin, squash - butternut or acorn, sweet potato or yams)

1 lb onion

4 ounces butter

1/2 TBSP curry powder

1 tsp peeled and grated fresh ginger

1 cup white wine

6 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Peel pumpkin and remove seeds with spoon. Cut pumpkin into 1 inch chunks. (Alternately if you do not feel comfortable cutting raw pumpkin - you can cut pumpkin in half, remove seeds and roast in oven - cut side down until soft at 350 degrees).

Peel and slice onions into 1 inch dice. Melt butter over medium high heat in large pot. Add onion and raw pumpkin if using. Season with salt and saute until translucent or until onion is fully cooked. Stir for 2 more minutes. Add curry powder and ginger. (add cooked, peeled pumpkin if you decided to roast in oven at this point)

Combine well with pumpkin and onion until fragrant. Add white wine and bring to boil, reduce by half. Season with salt and pepper. Add strained chicken or vegetable stock just to cover vegetables by 1 inch. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes or until pumpkin is very soft. Remove from heat and puree with blender or immersion blender to reach a smooth consistency.

Taste for seasonings, gently whisk in heavy cream.

Can be prepared ahead and refrigerated for several days. Gently reheat before serving.

Garnish with bacon, sour cream and thinly toasted baguette slices.

Serves 6-8.



