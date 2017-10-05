Casa Grande PD ID men in custody, victims in quadruple homicide

Rodney Ortiz, Jr., 22, arrested in connection to the quadruple homicide in Casa Grande. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Casa Grande authorities have identified four victims and two men arrested in connection with the Thursday morning homicide.

Casa Grande Police Dept. spokesman Thomas Anderson said officers arrested 31-year-old Alec Javier Perez and 22-year-old Rodney Ortiz Jr. Thursday night.

Both are now in the Pinal County Detention Center. Investigators have asked the Pinal County Attorney's Office to charge each of the men with four counts first-degree murder.

Anderson also said one of the four victims, 29-year-old Crysta Proctor, is Perez's estranged wife. The other victims are identified as 32-year-old Justin Allen Yates, 27-year-old Jose Martin AGuilera, and 31-year-old Connie Carrera.

Officers arriving on scene near Pinal Avenue and 13th Street discovered the first victim, Yates, deceased near the front door, said Anderson, "The remaining three victims were found deceased inside the residence."

Investigators have determined this is a domestic violence crime.

Officers said the situation is an "isolated incident." Police also say the shooter knew the victims and it appears to stem from some kind of domestic issue.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots and a woman screaming and saw two men run from the home.

Weapons have been recovered, but it's still unclear if they were used in the killings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Casa Grande is 41 miles south of Phoenix.

For information on domestic violence and how to get help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline:

http://www.thehotline.org/ or call 1−800−799−7233.

2 males now in custody in connection with shooting. Names of subjects and victims not released at this time. None outstanding — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) October 6, 2017

#CGPD has 1 person of interest in custody. NOT an active shooter situation. 4 victims, all deceased. — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) October 5, 2017

#CGPD investigating homicide in 400 block of W. 13th St. please avoid the area! #CasaGrande — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) October 5, 2017

