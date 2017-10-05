Time running out to renew DACA permits

Children brought to the United States by their parents as undocumented immigrants, also known as Dreamers, have until the end of Thursday Oct. 5 to reapply for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

The program allows Dreamers to remain in the U.S. legally.

Several political leaders are asking for the Oct. 5 deadline to be delayed after the extremely active 2017 hurricane season, which they believe may have delayed thousands of Dreamers from reapplying.

150,000 DACA permits will expire across the nation in March 2018.

In Arizona, there are 30,000 Dreamers with an uncertain future after the Trump administration announced the end of DACA in September 2017.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, along with several other city leaders sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security urging the Oct. 5 deadline to be “swiftly” extended.

In a statement, Stanton calls the deadline "arbitrary and capricious," and says “Phoenix stands with Dreamers in our city, across Arizona, and throughout the nation."

Together, we're calling on @DHSgov to extend tomorrow's arbitrary deadline for #DACA renewals, which impacts thousands of DREAMers. pic.twitter.com/ZNGC9fRb8k — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) October 5, 2017

