Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announces run for Congress

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said Thursday that he is preparing to run for Congress next year in Arizona's 9th Congressional district.

"Arizonans deserve better than what we're getting from Washington, and there has never been a more consequential time in the fight to protect the middle class," Stanton in a prepared statement. "In Congress, I'll continue to do what we've done in Phoenix: deliver real results that improve people's lives."

In a previous report, former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon confirmed to Arizona's Family that Stanton is ready to make the jump to Congress if Rep. Kyrsten Sinema decides to run for the U.S. Senate.

"His exact words to me were, 'I'm hearing Kyrsten is running for Senate; if she does, I'm running for Congress,"" Gordon said in describing a recent conversation he had with Stanton.

Sinema launched her campaign for Senate last week.

Stanton's entry into race does not mean he will resign as mayor of the fifth largest city in the country.

A spokesman for the campaign said Stanton could stay as long as May, which is the deadline to file signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Stanton was elected mayor in 2011 and easily won re-election four years later.

The mayor also released a video on his official campaign website, www.stantonforarizona.com.

But his supporters might be surprised if they go to www.gregstanton.com; it redirects to to a Donald Trump website.

Stanton has not been shy in criticizing the president over his immigration policies.

Councilman Daniel Valenzuela announced later in the day that he will be running for mayor once Stanton officially steps down.

I'm in for Mayor of Phoenix! Please take a moment to view my video & RT it with your followers. #daniel4phx https://t.co/citkTZytxF pic.twitter.com/i0PGZtn3Wy — Daniel T. Valenzuela (@DTValenzuela) October 5, 2017

Sources confirm Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton to announce run for Congress this morning #azfamily — Donna Rossi (@drossiCBS5) October 5, 2017

