Dysart High School in El Mirage threatened on Snapchat

Threats of a school shooting at Dysart High School were made on Snapchat Wednesday night. El Mirage police said the threats were made through Snapchat for schools in Arizona and Nevada.

El Mirage PD said the threats did not appear to be credible.

[RELATED: Police: 'Potential victim' in Snapchat school threat arrested as suspect]

Dysart Unified School District released the following statement:

Dysart Unified School District and Dysart High School were notified overnight of messages to students regarding a potential threat to the high school. Administration immediately began working with the El Mirage Police Department regarding the message. El Mirage Police Department discovered was that the message and the phone number were also used at several schools across the country with similar threats and do not view this as a viable threat.

The school district also said they take claims like these seriously and will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate the source of the threats.

The Peoria Unified School District also released a statement regarding the threats, though no schools in their district were mentioned in any of the threats.

We were notified overnight of messages to students regarding a potential threat to the high school. Administration immediately began working with the @ElMiragePolice. Full statement in image. https://t.co/i4RpKxGEI3 pic.twitter.com/JxyZw8MpF2 — Dysart District (@DysartUSD) October 5, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.