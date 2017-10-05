Wrong-way driver crashes into motorcycle in Tempe

A wrong-way driver crashed into a motorcyclist in Tempe in the early hours of Thursday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/MCSO)

According to Tempe police, the crash happened just after midnight near Miller and Curry roads.

Police said a vehicle, being driven by 23-year-old Saki Aota, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Miller Road when it struck a motorcycle. The 22-year-old male motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Aota is suspected for impairment. She was booked into the Tempe City Jail for charges of aggravated assault and DUI.

"It is unknown if there were any other illegal substances in her system at the time of the incident," said Tempe police spokeswoman Lily Duran,

Miller Road was closed in both directions for about three hours but has since reopened.

