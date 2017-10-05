Vegas shooting steps up calls for gun control, but not from Goodyear man caught in chaos

The experience left him shaken but it did not deter his stance on gun control. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The mass shooting in Las Vegas is reigniting the debate over gun control, but a Goodyear man who found himself in the middle of the chaos says any new restrictions would be misguided.

Val Giardina of Goodyear said he was driving the Las Vegas Strip with the sunroof open, just returning from a shop where he purchased souvenirs when the gunfire started.

"At first, I thought the gunfire was a low-flying helicopter because it was obviously coming from above," he said.

He realized something was terribly wrong when he reached a stop light. He says people started screaming and running into traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Giardina drove the rest of the way to his hotel, the Luxor, and pulled into the valet area.

"Two Las Vegas PD officers came running across the driveway with AR-15s and ducked beside the passenger door of my car screaming for everyone to run," he said.

Giardina says he and others were ushered into the hotel’s basement, where they were holed up for nearly six hours.

“I mean there were people that were so frightened they were throwing up. There were people with injuries,” he said.

Giardina says he helped an ATF agent bandage a woman’s ankle that was bleeding. He said it did not appear to be from a gunshot.

The experience left him shaken but it did not deter his stance on gun control.

“We're blessed with freedoms in this country that aren't available in other places and it's sad that they're being scrutinized at this point,” he said. “I mean, you could go to your local store and buy pool chemicals and kill people en masse. You can mix powered metals together and make explosives. What are we going to do?”

“In France, people were run over by a car,” he continued. “What are we going to do, outlaw vehicles?”

Instead, Giardina said public officials should focus on the reasons why gunmen carry out these attacks.

However, there are signs of bipartisan support for at least one new gun control measure: a ban on “bump stocks.” Las Vegas police say the shooter used these modification kits to turn semi-automatic rifles into weapons capable of long bursts of rapid gunfire.