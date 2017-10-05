VIDEO: Locker room celebrations after D-Backs Wild Card win!

It was quite a night for our Arizona Diamondbacks as they beat the Rockies 11-8. Now they advance to face off against the Dodgers.

And the excitement on the field carried over to the locker rooms!

The champagne was flowing and the cheers were echoing as players celebrated their big win.

Our Mark McClune was right in the thick of things and even gout doused with some bubbly himself.

Take a look at our soaked sportscaster who continued to be quite a good sport himself as he talked to the players during the celebratory evening.

