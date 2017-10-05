Phoenix women wear little black dresses to help hungry children

There are more than 1 million people struggling with hunger in Arizona, and almost 400,000 of those people are children.

This week, the Junior League of Phoenix is participating in the “Little Black Dress Initiative.” More than 100 members will wear the same black dress for five consecutive days to illustrate the effects that poverty can have on a woman’s resources, confidence and professional opportunities.

“We asked our members to do this so they could experience and know what it is like to have restricted choices, and it really opens your eyes to what someone, who doesn't have the choices that we have, has to go through every day," said Cathy Comer, president of the Junior League of Phoenix.

The league is hoping to make poverty unfashionable, while also raising funds and awareness. The have a goal of raising $20,000 by Friday, and they are already halfway there. They said no amount is too small.

