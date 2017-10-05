14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion.

According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson. He had taken off, but was apprehended Wednesday evening without incident in the Pinetop-Lakeside area by detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The juvenile was hungry and thirsty, but otherwise in good health. He surrendered without incident.

[RELATED: 14-year-old homicide suspect taken into custody]

The victim, 54-year-old TerriLynne Collins, was killed early Tuesday morning while struggling with the intruder.

The victim's husband, Ernest Collins Jr., told The Associated Press that his wife, 54-year-old TerriLynne Collins, was killed early Tuesday morning while struggling with the intruder. She had been in the couple's home and went to a trailer on the property in response to a text for help from the couple's 18-year-old daughter.

Collins said his wife called him before she went to the trailer and that he was able to hear much of what happened during the fatal encounter in Concho, a rural community about 160 miles northeast of Phoenix.

[RELATED: Phoenix-area man listens on phone as wife is killed in home invasion]

Collins, an attorney in Mesa, was distraught at times during a phone interview with the AP.

He said he didn't immediately understand what was going on when his wife called him after midnight and woke him from a deep sleep. She was apparently walking to the trailer where their daughter and the daughter's friend were staying at the time.

As he listened to his wife confront the intruder, "I finally realized that she had someone at gunpoint," Collins said.

He immediately called a neighbor in Concho and asked her to send her husband to the Collins' property. The neighbor said he should call 911 instead. When Collins did that, he was told deputies were already dispatched and he believed his wife had called 911 before heading for the trailer.

Collins said he then got back on the call from his wife and heard her speak with the intruder, who he thinks, was wearing a ski mask and was armed with a knife.

"I heard my wife telling him, 'you're just a kid, you're just a stupid kid and you're going to ruin your life,'" Collins said.

Concho Elementary School District administrator Steve Yoder said Richardson was enrolled as a seventh-grader at the school for 10 days before switching back to homeschooling two weeks ago. Yoder said Richardson was not enrolled in the school long enough for people at the school to get to know him.

Collins said his wife of nearly 21 years was a devout Christian and "a very devoted mom" to their six children and that she loved the Concho area, where they planned to retire. "Everything that we ever wanted was up there and now it's just gone."

He said he didn't know the suspect.

[ORIGINAL STORY: ACSO: 14-year-old homicide suspect sough

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.