Hooray! D-Backs beat the Rockies in Wild Card Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after the National League wild-card playoff baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Phoenix. (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Fernando Rodney (56) celebrates after the National League wild-card playoff baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Phoenix. (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Wow! What a game!

Relief pitcher Archie Bradley hit a stunning two-run triple in the seventh inning, one of four three-baggers by Arizona that sent the Diamondbacks past the Colorado Rockies 11-8 in the National League wild-card game Wednesday night.

Paul Goldschmidt launched an early three-run homer and the Diamondbacks built a 6-0 lead before ace Zack Greinke faltered. Colorado climbed back into it and cut it to 8-7 when Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story hit consecutive homers in the eighth off Bradley, perhaps exhausted from hustling around the bases.

But then A.J. Pollock knocked in two runs with Arizona's fourth triple, this one off closer Greg Holland, as the Diamondbacks scored three times in their half of the eighth to finally put a wild game away.

Arizona moves on to a best-of-five Division Series against the NL West champion Dodgers, a team the Diamondbacks beat the last six times they played. Game 1 is Friday night in Los Angeles.

The @Dbacks are the first team to hit 4 triples in a #postseason game since the 1903 Red Sox. https://t.co/E3SAvqgiO1 pic.twitter.com/MFFjGq6JgI — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 5, 2017

