Suspect hospitalized after carjackings, shooting in Tucson

A suspect is hospitalized after a crime spree on Tucson's south side that included carjackings, an armed robbery and police-involved shooting.

Tucson police say they were called to an area near Interstate 10 about 2 p.m. Wednesday about an armed robbery and carjacking.

The suspect then ditched the car and stole another one.

Police say the man was waiving a gun around before shots were fired.

It's unclear if the suspect shot himself or was wounded by police.

The name and age of the man haven't been released yet.

