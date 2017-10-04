Phoenix man turns in his guns in wake of Vegas massacre

In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre, many people are asking, "What can I do to help prevent this kind of thing from happening again?"

One man from Phoenix has an answer of his own. Jonathan (we are not using his last name) turned in all his guns.

Jonathan called the local police station and asked that an officer come and collect his firearms.

"I'm a proud American citizen. I'm a duel citizen. I love watching football, eating hot dogs, and until yesterday, I had a machine gun," he said.

Like many people, the 36-year-old Valley man says he was rocked by the chaos and carnage that played out on the Vegas strip Sunday night.

Jonathan called it an "epiphany."

So the young husband, father, and long-time gun owner called Phoenix police and asked them to come and take his weapons.

"I just thought there is really something tangible we can do to make this stop happening."

Jonathan is not only turning his weapons over to police, but he's also writing about his decision and his action on Facebook...and it has triggered quite a discussion.

"Most people are supportive of what I did," he said. "Some people think I'm crazy. I think the police officers thought I was crazy."

But Jonathan counters that he is a practical man, taking a stand on an issue about which he clearly feels passionately.

"I decided I needed to be a man of principle; lead by example," he said. "I don't expect everybody to start handing in their guns, but if I can contribute to the dialogue, eventually the goal is for the government to do something."



