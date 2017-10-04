CBS 5 to 'Pay It Forward' to Big Brothers Big Sisters with 10th Annual Paul's Pay It Forward Car Wash

The 10th Annual Paul’s Pay It Forward Car Wash starts on Monday, Oct. 16, and runs through Friday, Oct. 20, at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Each day, from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., CBS 5’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Horton joins community and corporate volunteers of all ages to wash vehicles with donations benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ).

As part of the milestone anniversary celebration, CBS 5’s sister station, 3TV, will host a second location on Friday, Oct. 20, at the SanTan Village location of Jacksons Car Wash (2870 S. Market St., Gilbert, 85296) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jacksons will provide up to 1,000 professional car washes in exchange for donations to BBBSAZ.

Royal Norman, 3TV’s chief meteorologist, along with other 3TV personalities, will go head-to-head with Paul Horton on Oct. 20 to see which location can raise more money.

“We have a strong commitment to our community,” said Ed Munson, vice president and general manager of 3TV and CBS 5. “We are proud to pay it forward to organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona who make a big impact in the lives of those who need it the most."

Thanks to CBS 5’s Pay It Forward initiative and commitment to BBBSAZ, and the contributions by other corporate and community partners, Paul’s Pay It Forward Car Wash has grown to become a week-long, family-friendly, community event featuring live entertainment and appearances by special guests all focused on supporting BBBSAZ’s mission.

Wells Fargo will kick-off the event with a $20,000 matching gift announcement. Other Valley businesses that have joined in to help make this event a success include Jacksons Car Wash, Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys, APS, American Airlines, Arizona Lottery, Leslie’s Pool Supplies, and many others.

Thanks to the generosity of these civic-minded businesses, BBBSAZ is able to provide strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships for children facing adversity in Arizona to help change their lives for the better.

Viewers and attendees will enjoy entertainment that includes live bands, radio broadcasts, professional sports teams’ mascots and cheerleaders, costumed film and TV characters, unique vehicles, and celebrity guests like Arizona’s own Grumpy Cat, and more.

BBBSAZ recruitment specialists will be available throughout the event to provide information about how to become a “Big.” In addition, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Donation Center will be on site to collect donations of clothing and household items. If getting out to Desert Ridge (Oct. 16-20) or Jacksons Car Wash, San Tan location, (Oct. 20 only) is not an option, supporters can make a donation by texting “paulscarwash” to 41444 or by visiting azfamily.com/carwash and clicking on the “Donate Online” button.

Paul's Pay It Forward Car Wash sponsors

