Miranda Lambert announces Livin’ Like Hippies tour with Phoenix stop

The sensational singer, songwriter, and Grammy Award-winner Miranda Lambert, will be making a stop at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2018 during her Livin’ Like Hippies tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, October 6, at 10:00 AM through Ticketmaster.

The tour revolves around Lambert’s “The Weight of These Wings” album, which has received two Grammy Award nominations, been labeled platinum, and has been awarded American Country Music’s Album of the Year.

Joining Lambert on this tour is Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas, who will also be performing at Talking Stick Resort Arena the night she is in town.

Other tour dates and ticket information can be found on Miranda Lambert’s website, here.

