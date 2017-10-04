Former dog burn victim waits for a home

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Mac arrived at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) with his skin completely singed. The veterinarians determined the injuries to be from chemical burns.

The Rhodesian Ridgeback was a stray when he was found on a hot summer day in 2013. Mac was in an extreme amount of pain when he arrived at the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, but his tail didn’t stop wagging.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

It took two surgeries, weeks of pain management, laser therapy, daily bandage changes, and months of care in a foster home before Mac’s third degree burns finally healed.

Mac spent a few years at a nice home that trained him and taught him to socialize with other dogs and kids, but because of landlord restrictions Mac is back at AHS.

[RELATED: Bottle-fed kittens need foster homes in Phoenix]

The scars on Mac’s back show the battle he fought, but those scars deter potential adopters who don’t know his story. Mac is a well-mannered, family-friendly, 6-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback in need of a caring home.

He is patiently waiting for his new family, preferably one without a cat or small critters.

His adoption fee is $200 and includes his neuter surgery, vaccinations, and a microchip. You can find him at the Arizona Humane Society at 1521 W. Dobbins Road in Phoenix. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:45:55 GMT
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

  • Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:39 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

  • Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:12:30 GMT
    Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >
    •   