Former dog burn victim waits for a home

Mac arrived at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) with his skin completely singed. The veterinarians determined the injuries to be from chemical burns.

The Rhodesian Ridgeback was a stray when he was found on a hot summer day in 2013. Mac was in an extreme amount of pain when he arrived at the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, but his tail didn’t stop wagging.

It took two surgeries, weeks of pain management, laser therapy, daily bandage changes, and months of care in a foster home before Mac’s third degree burns finally healed.

Mac spent a few years at a nice home that trained him and taught him to socialize with other dogs and kids, but because of landlord restrictions Mac is back at AHS.

The scars on Mac’s back show the battle he fought, but those scars deter potential adopters who don’t know his story. Mac is a well-mannered, family-friendly, 6-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback in need of a caring home.

He is patiently waiting for his new family, preferably one without a cat or small critters.

His adoption fee is $200 and includes his neuter surgery, vaccinations, and a microchip. You can find him at the Arizona Humane Society at 1521 W. Dobbins Road in Phoenix.

