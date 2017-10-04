Phoenix native among doctors who treated Vegas shooting victims

An Arizona-trained doctor was one of many medical professionals who helped save lives the night of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Stephanie Davidson, D.O., is an anesthesiologist who studied at the University of Arizona.

Davidson was called in to work a mass casualty situation Sunday night. When she arrived, she found a room packed full of people scared and crying.

“The smell of the blood,” recalls Davidson. “It’s just that moment, and it hasn’t left. Everything would get cleaned up and then it would just happen again because it was just continual.”

Some 200 patients were sent to Sunrise after a gunman rained bullets onto a crowded music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

The Phoenix native saw many faces that night. Davidson was especially touched by a conversation with a female survivor in her care.

“It was the first time I was able to have a tear when I looked at her and she looked at me,” says Davidson. “She thinks I’m a hero and I know she’s a hero.”

Davidson hasn’t been able to keep up on news coverage of the shooting incident but says she’s been comforted by accounts of average people rallying to help one another following the tragedy.

