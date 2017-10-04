CVS Pharmacy employee in Goodyear accused of theft, fraud

Police in Goodyear say a pharmacy technician has been arrested for theft, fraud and trafficking stolen property. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They say 29-year-old Robert Kemple of Avondale was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into jail on Wednesday. It was unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

Goodyear police were called to a CVS Pharmacy about fraudulent transactions by an employee.

The company conducted its own investigation and determined that over the last seven months, Kemple allegedly had been fraudulently ordering diabetic test strips.

Police say the supplier shipped the products to the pharmacy where Kemple took possession, concealed and removed the items from the store.

They say Kemple admitted to selling the items through two online companies at reduced prices.

The loss to CVS Pharmacy is estimated to be more than $100,000.

