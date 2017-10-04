Maricopa County Stadium District OKs more ballpark repairs

The Maricopa County Stadium District has approved a $3.75 million contract for additional improvements to Chase Field, home field of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The contract approved Wednesday covers steel and concrete repair work and is expected to be done in the upcoming off season.

County officials say no taxpayer money is used in funding stadium maintenance.

They say the Stadium District has invested more than $46 million on repairs and upgrades to Chase Field so far.

The Diamondbacks and county officials have been arguing over repairs for more than a year.

The team contends the county needed to pay a large share of as much as $187 million in upgrades to the ballpark that opened in 1998.

County officials argue many of those repairs are cosmetic and the team's financial responsibility.

