Scottsdale tattoo shop named winner of reality show, Ink Master

If you’re looking to get a tattoo, Arizona just gained its very own Master Shop. Bubba Irwin and DJ Tambe of Old Town Ink in Scottsdale were named the Season 9 winners of the popular reality show, Ink Master.

The two won a cash prize of $200,000, a feature article in the premiere tattoo publication, Inked, the prestigious title of Ink Master, and Old Town Ink earned the title of Master Shop.

This isn't the first time an Arizona tattoo artist has won the top prize on the show. In season 7, an artist from Tucson won the title.

Season 9 consisted of nine of the top tattoo shops from around the country as well nine of the series’ favorite artists from previous seasons and their shop partners.

The teams battled it out in various tattoo challenges that tested the artists’ technical skills and their on-the-spot creativity.

Each week’s challenge focused on a different tattoo technique and style. The judging panel was made up of musician, filmmaker, and artist Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction as well as world-renowned tattoo artist Christ Núñez from the show Miami Ink and Oliver Peck of Elm Street Tattoo.

The final three shops - Christian Buckingham and Noelin Wheeler of Basilica Tattoo in Las Vegas, Matt O'Baugh and Katie McGowen of Black Cobra Tattoos in Sherwood, AR; and Bubba Irwin and DJ Tambe of Old Town Ink in Scottsdale - were each assigned two mater canvases.

They were sent to their home bases to complete two back pieces, one color and one black and gray. The three teams also completed seven-hour tattoos leading into the live finale.

During the finale, fans voted to determine who deserved a spot in the top two. After thousands of tweets, Matt O’Baugh and Katie McGowan secured their spot in the final two. Bubba Irwin and DJ Tambe secured their spot after the judges reviewed their artwork.

Both shops revealed their mater canvases to the judges and America. In the end Bubba Irwin and DJ Tambe of Old Town Ink were named the season 9 winners of Ink Master and the shop was crowned Master Shop.

