Retrial for accused NAU shooter rescheduled until March 2018

The retrial of a former Northern Arizona University student in a 2015 shooting that killed one student and wounded three others has been rescheduled until early next year.

A Coconino County Superior Court judge on Wednesday set a new trial date of March 27.

It had been scheduled to start on Oct. 10 after being postponed from an Aug. 1 date.

The initial trial of 20-year-old Steven Jones ended May 2 with a jury deadlocked on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The shooting near the NAU campus followed a drunken late-night brawl between members of two fraternities.

Jones said he was acting in self-defense when he shot fatally shot 20-year-old Colin Brough in the chest and shoulder.

Prosecutors said Jones could have walked away without resorting to gunfire.

