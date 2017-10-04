Recipe Courtesy of Food Blogger Kyndra Claire Kelly, found on www.Kyndraclaire.com

“COPYCAT” Lofthouse Sugar Cookies

Prep time: 10 min Rest time: 1 hour Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, room temp

2 eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

2 t vanilla

3 cups flour

1 1/2 t baking powder

1/2 t baking soda

1/2 t salt

Frosting:

2 cups powdered sugar

1 t vanilla

1 t milk

1/2 cup butter

food coloring optional



Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine butter and sugar in mixer until creamed. (A few minutes)

Add in sour cream, eggs, vanilla and mix.

In separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, soda and salt and sift.

Slowly add dry to wet until well combined. Let chill in refrigerator for 1 hour.

Roll out with rolling pin until about 1/4 inch think, and using a round cookie cutter,

cut out cookies. Use flour beneath dough to prevent sticking.

Place each cookie on cookie sheet and bake for 10 - 12 minutes, until just

starting to brown, do not overbake!

Let cool, and make the frosting. Mix together all frosting ingredients adding

whatever food coloring you want to make your cookies.

Spread frosting on cooled cookies and sprinkle with decorations.

Looks just like store bought, but MUCH better for you and much more delicious.

Notes: Using “imitation vanilla extract” will give it more of the store bought flavor.

Be sure to bake just until bottoms start to brown for a moister cookie.



