Cracker Brittle , Baked Apples and Salted Coconut Caramel Sauce

Recipe courtesy of Chef Danielle Leoni, from The Breadfruit and Rum Bar in Phoenix.

Cracker Brittle

Yield: 1 Sheet Tray Shelf Life: 7 days

Ingredients:

Crackers APX 40

Brown Sugar 1 C Packed

Butter 1 C Cold / Cubed

Chocolate Chips 3 C

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 400.

2. Line sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

3. Line sheet pan with crackers.

4. In a medium sauce pan, on medium heat, add Brown Sugar and Butter. Bring to a boil.

5. Boil for 3 minutes.

6. Immediately pour over crackers and spread evenly.

7. Put crackers into oven and bake for 6 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand at room temperature.

8. In a small sauce pan on medium heat, melt chocolate chips. Stir frequently to prevent burning.

9. Pour melted chocolate over cracker. Let cool at room temperature.

Baked Apples

Yield: 1 ½ LB Apples Shelf Life: 7 days

Ingredients:

Green Apples 1 ½ LB Skin On/ Cored / Weged

Cinnamon Stick 1-2 EA Whole

Nutmeg 2 t Finely Ground

Clove 9 EA Whole

Vanilla Extract 2 T C

Raw Sugar 3 C

Apple Cider (Juice) 3 C

Lemon Extract 2 t

Directions:

1. Combine all in half pan.

2. Bake uncovered in convection oven for 35 minutes.

3. Let cool at room temp.

4. Strain out liquid (syrup). Reserve syrup.

5. Pick out Cloves.

6. Press apples, add apple juice to syrup.

7. Reserve apple puree.

Salted Coconut Caramel Sauce

Yield: 3 Cups Shelf Life: 7 Days

Notes: Loose sauce / tightly seal w/ plastic to store

Ingredients:



White Granulated Sugar 2 C

Unsalted Butter 12 T Cold / Cubed

Coconut Milk 1 C Room Temp

Salt 1 T

Directions:

1. Heat the White Granulated sugar over medium high-heat in wide saucepan. When the White Granulated Sugar starts to melt, swirl pot to let evenly melt.

2. When the sugar is melted it will be an amber color, Continue cooking the sugar until it reaches a deep amber color. You want the caramel to reach 350 degrees F.

3. Add cubed Unsalted Butter and few cubes at a time. Stir until melted.

4. Remove the pan from the heat and slowly pour in the Coconut Milk. Stir until incorporated and caramel is smooth.

5. Stir in the salt.



