Cracker Brittle , Baked Apples and Salted Coconut Caramel Sauce

Cracker Brittle , Baked Apples and Salted Coconut Caramel SaucePosted:
Recipe courtesy of Chef Danielle Leoni, from The Breadfruit and Rum Bar in Phoenix.
Cracker Brittle
Yield: 1 Sheet Tray Shelf Life: 7 days
Ingredients:
Crackers APX 40
Brown Sugar 1 C Packed
Butter 1 C Cold / Cubed
Chocolate Chips 3 C
Directions:
1. Pre-heat oven to 400.
2. Line sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
3. Line sheet pan with crackers.
4. In a medium sauce pan, on medium heat, add Brown Sugar and Butter. Bring to a boil.
5. Boil for 3 minutes.
6. Immediately pour over crackers and spread evenly.
7. Put crackers into oven and bake for 6 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand at room temperature.
8. In a small sauce pan on medium heat, melt chocolate chips. Stir frequently to prevent burning.
9. Pour melted chocolate over cracker. Let cool at room temperature.
Baked Apples
Yield: 1 ½ LB Apples Shelf Life: 7 days
Ingredients:
Green Apples 1 ½ LB Skin On/ Cored / Weged
Cinnamon Stick 1-2 EA Whole
Nutmeg 2 t Finely Ground
Clove 9 EA Whole
Vanilla Extract 2 T C
Raw Sugar 3 C
Apple Cider (Juice) 3 C
Lemon Extract 2 t
Directions:
1. Combine all in half pan.
2. Bake uncovered in convection oven for 35 minutes.
3. Let cool at room temp.
4. Strain out liquid (syrup). Reserve syrup.
5. Pick out Cloves.
6. Press apples, add apple juice to syrup.
7. Reserve apple puree.
Salted Coconut Caramel Sauce
Yield: 3 Cups Shelf Life: 7 Days
Notes: Loose sauce / tightly seal w/ plastic to store
Ingredients:
White Granulated Sugar 2 C
Unsalted Butter 12 T Cold / Cubed
Coconut Milk 1 C Room Temp
Salt 1 T
Directions:
1. Heat the White Granulated sugar over medium high-heat in wide saucepan. When the White Granulated Sugar starts to melt, swirl pot to let evenly melt.
2. When the sugar is melted it will be an amber color, Continue cooking the sugar until it reaches a deep amber color. You want the caramel to reach 350 degrees F.
3. Add cubed Unsalted Butter and few cubes at a time. Stir until melted.
4. Remove the pan from the heat and slowly pour in the Coconut Milk. Stir until incorporated and caramel is smooth.
5. Stir in the salt.
