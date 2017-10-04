Wild-card rivals are spring training roommates

Salt River Fields congratulates the D-backs and Rockies as they square off in a Wild Card game at Chase Field. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Power pitches, hard hits, and impressive defense between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are all a part of a day in the life for Dave Dunne. Dunne is the general manager of Salt River Fields, the spring training home for both the Diamondbacks and Rockies.

“They have been partners here since 2011,” Dunne said.

The two teams have shared a spring training home at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, before moving to Salt River Fields. Ever since the move, the partnership has been a grand slam.

“We hold the top seven all-time spring training attendance records," Dunne said. "The fans love coming here, they get along very, very well.”

As the Diamondbacks and Rockies prepare for a postseason showdown, the fans are happy to share the moments prior to a successful season from both teams.

“The fans from Colorado come down, they are more on vacation when they are here," Dunne said. "They are having a good time and the Diamondback fans pour into this place.”

Dunne can't decide who to cheer for between the two teams, so he took the easy route.

“I will be sitting directly behind home plate, in the middle of the stadium cheering for both teams," he said. "One of them is going to move on, and I hope they move on all the way to the World Series.”

Salt River Fields will display its best wishes to both teams on the billboard along the 101.

