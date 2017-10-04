Roars & Pours serves up fun at the Phoenix Zoo

The Phoenix Zoo will have a special happy hour this Thursday, Oct. 5 called Roars and Pours. The happy hour allows guests 21 and older to sip craft beer and wine while they stroll through select zoo trails.

Happy hour will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will also have food, yard games and live music. As an added bonus, the happy hour includes discounted pricing on select exhibits including the newly added, 'Dinosaurs in the Desert'.

$3 - Dinosaurs in the Desert

$2 - Stingray Bay

$4 - Giraffe Encounter from 5:40 to 6:15 p.m.

$4 - Camel Ride

$4 - Safari Train

Tickets are available online and at the door for $10 each. The Phoenix Zoo is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix.

