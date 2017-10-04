Chase Field groundskeepers prepare for the D-Backs postseason

Chase Field is one of the most unique fields in baseball: natural turf, under a dome, in the middle of the desert. And, it is actually covered with a special grass, BOB sod, named after Bank One Ballpark, the name prior to Chase Field.

But, because the field is inside a building and the season is stretching into fall, keeping the field green poses a new challenge for the groundskeepers.

“The biggest thing is probably end of the year, the fact that our shade lines are a little bit more, so we have to manage that a little bit more in terms of prep," heads groundskeeper Grant Trenbeath said. "And our turf, we did throw down some perennial rye seed down there in terms of overseed.”

Trenbeath says more shade means rye is mixed with the regular sod, and the area behind home plate needs some extra care.

“The whole area behind home plate is in total shade," he said. "So we need to manage the moisture back there differently because it won’t get hit with sun.”

Just like the baseball squad, his grounds squad works as a team.

“I have a great staff," Trenbeath said. "They sacrifice a lot of stuff throughout the whole year, post season is no different.”

The groundskeepers also work with D-Backs players to make sure there really is some home field advantage. Tranbeath says his goal is to make sure the team will "perform at their peak level."

While it requires a great deal of work keeping the field game ready, Trenbeath is hoping the job is not done yet.

He expressed that he and the team are "glad to be here" and looks forward to having "a lot of fun throughout the whole month."

Trenbeath says if the team moves on, the grounds crew will be adding logos to the field, for both the playoffs, and possibly the World Series.

